BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

BPSC Admit Card: How to Download Admit Card
To download the admit card, first, visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
. Click on the BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card Download option on the homepage of the website.
After clicking, the candidate needs to log in. Login with your username and password. After filling in the details, the admit card will open on the screen. Download the admit card using the download option.
BPSC 70th Exam Date: Exam to be Held on This Date The official website of BPSC has informed that the admit card will be released on 6 December 2024 for the exam. The BPSC 70th Prelims Exam will be held in different districts of the state. The exam is scheduled to take place on 13 December. The exam will be held in one shift from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Lakhs of students are going to appear in this exam.