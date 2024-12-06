scriptBPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: The BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 will be released soon. To download the admit card, you need to enter your roll number/registration number…

New DelhiDec 06, 2024 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024

BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024

BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in after its release. The BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 will be released soon. To download the admit card, you need to enter your roll number/registration number and password.

BPSC Admit Card: How to Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, first, visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card Download option on the homepage of the website.
After clicking, the candidate needs to log in.

Login with your username and password.

After filling in the details, the admit card will open on the screen.

Download the admit card using the download option.

BPSC 70th Exam Date: Exam to be Held on This Date

The official website of BPSC has informed that the admit card will be released on 6 December 2024 for the exam. The BPSC 70th Prelims Exam will be held in different districts of the state. The exam is scheduled to take place on 13 December. The exam will be held in one shift from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Lakhs of students are going to appear in this exam.

News / Education News / BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

National News

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

in 1 hour

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

National News

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

16 minutes ago

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

National News

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

in 47 minutes

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

National News

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

Education News

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

21 hours ago

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

2 days ago

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

Education News

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

2 days ago

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

Education News

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.