scriptCBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science | CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

CBSE Big Decision: There is going to be a big change in CBSE board examinations. Like Maths, students will now be able to choose between Basic and Advanced levels in Science and Social Science subjects.

New DelhiDec 04, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

CBSE Big Decision
CBSE Big Decision: There is going to be a big change in CBSE board examinations. Like Maths, students will now be able to choose between Basic and Advanced levels in Science and Social Science subjects. Basic means a bit easy and Advanced means difficult exams. Until now, this option was only available for Mathematics.

This Change will be implemented from 2026

National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is likely to approve this decision soon. This initiative was approved by CBSE’s curriculum committee recently. Now, it is waiting for the approval of the governing body. Once approved, it will be implemented. This initiative is part of NEP 2020 and will be implemented from the academic session 2026-27.

CBSE is Considering

CBSE says that work is underway on this plan, and it will depend on new textbooks to determine whether different levels can be created or not. It is also being considered whether separate textbooks should be created for Standard and Advanced levels or whether one book can be used to create two different sets of question papers.

Benefits of Two Options

  • Pressure on students will be reduced.
  • All students will get equal opportunities.
  • If students score well in Basic, they will have options open in Science or Social Science streams in the future.
Currently, CBSE is providing two options in Maths subject – Basic and Advanced. For the 2023-24 exam, around 15 lakh students registered for Advanced level Maths, while around 6 lakh students applied for Basic level.

News / Education News / CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amritsar: Shot fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal near Golden Temple gate

National News

Amritsar: Shot fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal near Golden Temple gate

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

National News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

in 3 hours

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

Education News

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

in 5 hours

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

Cricket News

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

Education News

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

15 hours ago

School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

Education News

School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

19 hours ago

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree

Jobs

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree

2 days ago

CISCE releases date sheet, 10th and 12th board exams start in February

News

CISCE releases date sheet, 10th and 12th board exams start in February

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.