CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

The class 10 examinations will begin on 27 March, with the final paper on 17 April. Students can download the open school timetable from the website. Alternatively, they can obtain information about the exam timetable from their nearest study centre. Approximately 82,000 students will be participating in both examinations.

Open School Exam: Approximately 44,000 Students to Appear for Class 12 Open School Exam: Approximately 82,000 students will be appearing for the first main examination of the Open School. Of these, around 38,000 will be taking the class 10 examination, while approximately 44,000 students have registered for the class 12 examination. It is noteworthy that applications, along with late fees, were accepted until 20 January for the first main examination.

Class 12 Main Examination Date Subject 26 March Hindi 28 March Biology 29 March Political Science 2 April Physics 4 April Home Science 7 April Chemistry 9 April English 11 April Accountancy 12 April Mathematics

16 April History 17 April Commerce 19 April Geography 21 April Economics Class 10 Examination Date Subject 27 March Hindi 29 March Urdu 1 April Science 3 April English 5 April Home Science 8 April Social Science

11 April Mathematics 12 April Business Studies 15 April Economics 16 April Marathi 17 April Sanskrit