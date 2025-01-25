scriptCG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

CG Open School Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School in Raipur has released the timetable for examinations for classes 10th and 12th, scheduled for March-April 2025.

RaipurJan 25, 2025 / 02:23 pm

Patrika Desk

ओपन स्कूल ने जारी किया Time Table, इस महीने होगी 10वीं और 12वीं की मुख्य परीक्षा, जानें Detail..
CG Open School Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School in Raipur has released the timetable for examinations for classes 10 (High School) and 12 (Higher Secondary), scheduled for March-April. The exams will commence on 26 March and will be held across the state. The class 12 examinations will run from 26 March to 21 April.
The class 10 examinations will begin on 27 March, with the final paper on 17 April. Students can download the open school timetable from the website. Alternatively, they can obtain information about the exam timetable from their nearest study centre. Approximately 82,000 students will be participating in both examinations.

Open School Exam: Approximately 44,000 Students to Appear for Class 12

Open School Exam: Approximately 82,000 students will be appearing for the first main examination of the Open School. Of these, around 38,000 will be taking the class 10 examination, while approximately 44,000 students have registered for the class 12 examination. It is noteworthy that applications, along with late fees, were accepted until 20 January for the first main examination.

Class 12 Main Examination

Date        Subject

26 March    Hindi

28 March    Biology

29 March    Political Science

2 April       Physics

4 April       Home Science

7 April       Chemistry

9 April       English

11 April   Accountancy

12 April   Mathematics
16 April   History

17 April   Commerce

19 April   Geography

21 April   Economics

Class 10 Examination

Date        Subject

27 March    Hindi

29 March    Urdu

1 April       Science

3 April       English

5 April       Home Science

8 April       Social Science
11 April   Mathematics

12 April   Business Studies

15 April   Economics

16 April   Marathi

17 April   Sanskrit

