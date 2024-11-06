scriptConsumerism and Social Media Addiction are Concerning | Latest News | Patrika News
Consumerism and Social Media Addiction are Concerning

They said that people have become addicted to consumerism. They are spending their hard-earned money on things they don’t really need. Social media addiction is another serious concern.

BangaloreNov 06, 2024 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Social Media
The former registrar of Gujarat Central University and Gulbarga University, H.L. Hiremath, expressed concern over the increasing trend of consumerism and social media addiction among people and advised them to be cautious and set limits for everything.
He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on Artificial Intelligence and Social Media and Society at the PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. He said that people have become addicted to consumerism and are spending their hard-earned money on things they don’t really need. Social media addiction is another serious concern. People want to share everything on social media.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now a reality. Many human tasks are being performed by AI-based robots. AI is the fourth industrial revolution. It will drive many development works in the coming days. Legislative Council member Shashil GNamoshi said that AI is becoming an indispensable technology in the modern world.

