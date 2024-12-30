scriptCSIR UGC NET Applications Close Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CSIR UGC NET Applications Close Today

CSIR UGC NET Last Date: Today is the last day to apply for the CSIR UGC NET. The examination will be held from 16 February to 28 February 2025.

New DelhiDec 30, 2024 / 11:07 am

Patrika Desk

CSIR UGC NET
The NTA will close the registration window today. All interested candidates should apply by visiting the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Date

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held from 16 February to 28 February 2025. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English. Students must select their preferred language while filling out the form. A correction window will be opened after the registration process is complete. Candidates will have time from 31 December 2024 to 2 January 2025 for form corrections.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website to fill out the form.
  • Click on the CSIR UGC NET link on the home page.
  • Register by entering the necessary details.
  • Now fill out the form and upload all documents.
  • Then pay the application fee and press the submit button.
  • Download the confirmation page.

