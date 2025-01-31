scriptCSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule Released | Latest News | Patrika News
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule Released

CSIR UGC NET December 2024:

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 10:32 am

Patrika Desk

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination. The exam will be held between 28 February and 2 March 2024. The released schedule can be downloaded from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have the option to choose their preferred language, Hindi or English, during the application process. Successful candidates will be eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), can apply for Assistant Professor positions, and will be eligible for PhD admission.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Computer-Based Test

This examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The exam will be three hours long.

CSIR UGC NET: Admit Card and City Intimation Slip

To provide candidates with accurate information about their exam centre, a City Intimation Slip will be released first, containing details of the exam centre city and shift. Following this, the admit card will also be released on the official website.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule

DateTimeSubject
28 February9:00 AM – 12:00 PMMathematical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
28 February3:00 PM – 6:00 PMChemical Sciences
1 March9:00 AM – 12:00 PMLife Sciences (First Shift)
1 March3:00 PM – 6:00 PMLife Sciences (Second Shift)
2 March9:00 AM – 12:00 PMPhysical Sciences

