CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule Released

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Computer-Based Test This examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The exam will be three hours long.

CSIR UGC NET: Admit Card and City Intimation Slip To provide candidates with accurate information about their exam centre, a City Intimation Slip will be released first, containing details of the exam centre city and shift. Following this, the admit card will also be released on the official website.