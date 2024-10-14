scriptFree computer course: After 10th and 12th | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Free computer course: After 10th and 12th

Free Computer Course: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a free computer course for the financial year 2023-24. Candidates who have passed 12th can apply for this course.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 05:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Free Computer Course
After the 10th or 12th, you can earn a good income by getting a degree in the computer training program. If you want to do a free computer course, you can take advantage of the Uttar Pradesh government’s scheme. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a free computer course for the financial year 2023-24. Candidates who have passed 12th can apply for this course.
In the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, ‘O’ level and CCC computer training will be provided free of cost. Only candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category can apply for this. No fee is required to be paid for this course. Applications can be submitted from October 10, and the last date to apply is October 30.

Free Computer Course

Interested candidates can apply online for this scheme. The official website is obccomputertraining.upsdc.gov.in, where you can apply. Note that after completing the course, candidates will also be awarded a certificate.

Documents For Free Computer Course

  • Aadhaar Card
  • 10th-12th mark sheet
  • Caste certificate
  • Passport-sized photo
After filling out the application form, applicants need to submit a hard copy of their application along with the required documents to the District Backward Classes Welfare Office, Basti.

