Free computer course: After 10th and 12th

In the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, ‘O’ level and CCC computer training will be provided free of cost. Only candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category can apply for this. No fee is required to be paid for this course. Applications can be submitted from October 10, and the last date to apply is October 30.

Free Computer Course Interested candidates can apply online for this scheme. The official website is obccomputertraining.upsdc.gov.in, where you can apply. Note that after completing the course, candidates will also be awarded a certificate. Documents For Free Computer Course Aadhaar Card

10th-12th mark sheet

Caste certificate

After filling out the application form, applicants need to submit a hard copy of their application along with the required documents to the District Backward Classes Welfare Office, Basti.