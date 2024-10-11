scriptGujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Gujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year

The result of the exam with higher marks will be considered valid; this year, 12th Science Stream students benefited from this

AhmedabadOct 11, 2024 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

gseb
Gujarat government has made an important announcement for 10th and 12th-grade students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday. As per this, 12th General Stream and 10th-grade students will also be able to take board exams twice a year.
One main exam will be held in March, and the second exam will be held in July as a supplementary exam. The result of the exam with higher marks will be considered valid. This has been named as ‘Best of Two’. Currently, supplementary exams are held in July, but they are limited to specific subjects. With this new decision, students will have the option to take exams in all subjects.
This announcement was made by Education Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor and State Education Minister Prful Pansheria through social media. Both ministers stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the education department of Gujarat has taken another important decision, which will benefit 12th General Stream and 10th-grade students.

12th Science Stream students’ improved results

In the board exams held in March 2024, 12th Science Stream students were given the option to take exams in all subjects again in July. Out of 8060 students who took the supplementary exams, 4245 students’ results improved.

News / Education News / Gujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 2 hours

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 3 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 3 hours

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

16 hours ago

Latest Education News

International Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers

Education News

International Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers

in 4 hours

More students of IIT Bombay prefer this branch over CS

Education News

More students of IIT Bombay prefer this branch over CS

13 hours ago

JMI Admission: Jamia University has started accepting applications for PhD programs, apply this way

Education News

JMI Admission: Jamia University has started accepting applications for PhD programs, apply this way

16 hours ago

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Education News

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.