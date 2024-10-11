Gujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year

One main exam will be held in March, and the second exam will be held in July as a supplementary exam. The result of the exam with higher marks will be considered valid. This has been named as ‘Best of Two’. Currently, supplementary exams are held in July, but they are limited to specific subjects. With this new decision, students will have the option to take exams in all subjects.

This announcement was made by Education Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor and State Education Minister Prful Pansheria through social media. Both ministers stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the education department of Gujarat has taken another important decision, which will benefit 12th General Stream and 10th-grade students.