Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2025: Other Important Information Practical examinations for other subjects in classes 10 and 12 will be conducted by the subject teachers in the respective schools. According to the board, information related to examination duty will be given to the concerned supervisors and examiners via SMS. School principals will be able to download the duty chart, instructions, and group photos of the examinees through their login on the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. Thereafter, the concerned teachers will have to upload the examination marks onto the portal.

Haryana Board Exam 2025: Board Exam Datesheet Already Released The board has already released the datesheet for the main examinations of classes 10 and 12. The class 10 examinations will be held from 28 February to 19 March 2025, while the class 12 examinations will be conducted from 27 February to 2 April 2025. Approximately 5 lakh students will appear for the board examinations this year at around 1,500 examination centres in the state. The class 10 examination will begin with Hindi and conclude with other vocational subjects such as Retail, Private Security, IT-ITES, Agriculture, etc. The class 12 examination will begin with English and conclude with subjects like Retail, Automotive, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment. The board has made special arrangements to ensure transparency.