scriptHaryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2025: Practical examinations for classes 10th and 12th, across all subjects, will be conducted by subject teachers in their respective schools.

Chandigarh HaryanaJan 21, 2025 / 04:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2025

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2025

Haryana Board Exam 2025: The Haryana School Education Board has completed preparations for conducting the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12. These examinations will be held from 3 February 2025 to 18 February 2025, between 9 am and 2 pm. Board Secretary Ajay Chopra stated that special examiners will be appointed for the practical examinations of subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for class 12.

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2025: Other Important Information

Practical examinations for other subjects in classes 10 and 12 will be conducted by the subject teachers in the respective schools. According to the board, information related to examination duty will be given to the concerned supervisors and examiners via SMS. School principals will be able to download the duty chart, instructions, and group photos of the examinees through their login on the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. Thereafter, the concerned teachers will have to upload the examination marks onto the portal.

Haryana Board Exam 2025: Board Exam Datesheet Already Released

The board has already released the datesheet for the main examinations of classes 10 and 12. The class 10 examinations will be held from 28 February to 19 March 2025, while the class 12 examinations will be conducted from 27 February to 2 April 2025. Approximately 5 lakh students will appear for the board examinations this year at around 1,500 examination centres in the state. The class 10 examination will begin with Hindi and conclude with other vocational subjects such as Retail, Private Security, IT-ITES, Agriculture, etc. The class 12 examination will begin with English and conclude with subjects like Retail, Automotive, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment. The board has made special arrangements to ensure transparency.

News / Education News / Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

Crime

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

in 5 hours

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

National News

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

in 1 hour

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

Sports

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

in 3 hours

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

SSC CGL Typing Test Rescheduled

Education News

SSC CGL Typing Test Rescheduled

in 4 hours

JEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced

Education News

JEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced

in 2 hours

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

Education News

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

1 hour ago

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.