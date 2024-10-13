scriptIRCTC Vacancy 2024: Know Application Process and Eligibility | Latest News | Patrika News
IRCTC Vacancy 2024: Know Application Process and Eligibility

IRCTC Vacancy 2024: Through this recruitment, candidates selected for the AGM/DGM post will receive a salary in the form of…

Oct 13, 2024

Patrika Desk

The youth have a great opportunity to work with Indian Railways. IRCTC, i.e. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, has released vacancies for several officer-level posts. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can check the application details on IRCTC’s official website. IRCTC has released recruitment for AGM/DGM and Deputy General Manager (Finance) posts. The last date to apply is November 6.

How to Apply

To apply, first, visit IRCTC’s official website. Download the form from the website and send it to the Railway Board along with the required documents. The application copy and documents should be sent to deputation@irctc.com. There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview. Other details related to this recruitment can be seen in the notification. IRCTC Vacancy 2024

Salary

Candidates selected for the AGM/DGM post through this recruitment will receive a salary ranging from 15,600 rupees to 39,100 rupees. In addition, the Deputy General Manager (Finance) post will have a salary ranging from 70,000 rupees to 2,00,000 rupees. IRCTC is a subsidiary company of Indian Railways, which handles some tasks such as catering, tourism, and online ticketing.

