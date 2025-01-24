JEE Main 2025 Prayagraj Centre Shifted to Varanasi due to Kumbh Mela

The NTA issued a notice regarding this change, stating that several students had expressed concerns about potential difficulties in reaching the exam centres in Prayagraj on 28, 29, and 30 January 2025. Therefore, the Prayagraj centres have been relocated to Varanasi.

Details Included on the Admit Card (JEE Main 2025) – Candidate’s Name – JEE Main Roll Number – Father’s Name – Date of Birth – Photograph and Signature – Gender and Category

– Eligibility Status – Exam Date and Time – Exam Centre – Paper in which the candidate will appear – JEE Main 2025 Application Number – Candidate’s Parents’ Signatures

– Exam Guidelines NTA Helpline Number All candidates are required to bring their admit card/hall ticket to the examination hall. Candidates without admit cards will not be permitted entry. Students facing difficulties downloading their JEE Main admit cards can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in.