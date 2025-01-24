scriptJEE Main 2025 Prayagraj Centre Shifted to Varanasi due to Kumbh Mela | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025 Prayagraj Centre Shifted to Varanasi due to Kumbh Mela

JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Shifted to Varanasi: The NTA has changed the exam centre for the JEE Main 2025 examination scheduled for the 28th, 29th, and 30th.

Jan 24, 2025 / 02:59 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre
JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Shifted to Varanasi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam centre for the JEE Main 2025 examination scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January. Instead of Prayagraj, the NTA has designated Varanasi as the new exam centre. This change is due to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, to prevent travel disruptions for students. The NTA has already released the admit cards for the JEE Main 2025 exam scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA issued a notice regarding this change, stating that several students had expressed concerns about potential difficulties in reaching the exam centres in Prayagraj on 28, 29, and 30 January 2025. Therefore, the Prayagraj centres have been relocated to Varanasi.

Details Included on the Admit Card (JEE Main 2025)

Candidate’s Name

JEE Main Roll Number

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Gender and Category
Eligibility Status

Exam Date and Time

Exam Centre

Paper in which the candidate will appear

JEE Main 2025 Application Number

Candidate’s Parents’ Signatures
Exam Guidelines

NTA Helpline Number

All candidates are required to bring their admit card/hall ticket to the examination hall. Candidates without admit cards will not be permitted entry. Students facing difficulties downloading their JEE Main admit cards can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in.

How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official website.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Enter your credentials and download the admit card.

