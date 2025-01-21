scriptJEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced

JEE Main 2025 Dress Code Guidelines: The JEE Main examination will commence tomorrow, 22 January 2025. The NTA has issued clear guidelines regarding the dress code for the examination.

New DelhiJan 21, 2025 / 01:48 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Dress Code
JEE Main 2025 Dress Code Guidelines: The JEE Main exam will commence on 22 January 2025. The NTA has issued clear guidelines regarding the exam. Many items are prohibited inside the examination centre. The NTA has also issued specific guidelines regarding the dress code. Although a fixed dress code has not been specified, students are advised to follow the guidelines to avoid any inconvenience during the examination.

NTA Guidelines For JEE Main 2025 Dress Code

The NTA has issued a notice regarding the dress code, stating that candidates’ attire should be simple and comfortable. Avoid clothing that may cause discomfort during the examination. Candidates are advised to avoid wearing metallic objects or jewellery. Clothing should be light and suitable for the weather.

EE Main 2025 Dress Code For Male Candidates

Clothing should not contain any metallic components or buckles.

Candidates should avoid head coverings such as hats and mufflers.

Wear light, breathable clothing suitable for the weather.
Avoid jewellery such as bangles, rings, etc.

Avoid thick-soled shoes; sandals and slippers are preferred.

JEE Main 2025 Dress Code For Female Candidates

Avoid wearing dupattas, scarves, or similar items.
Avoid jewellery such as bangles, rings, etc.

Wear simple and comfortable clothing suitable for the weather.

Avoid heavy items and sunglasses.

Important Points to Note (JEE Main 2025 Exam)

Admit cards for the JEE exam have been released. Download your admit card. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without an admit card. Keep your photo ID and two or three photographs along with your admit card. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 exam will have to undergo a check even after toilet breaks and will have to go through biometric attendance. Due to various checks at the examination centre, arrive at least one hour before the start of the exam.

News / Education News / JEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

National News

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

in 2 hours

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

National News

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

in 5 hours

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

in 2 hours

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

National News

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

17 hours ago

Latest Education News

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

Education News

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

in 2 hours

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

in 2 hours

NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

Education News

NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

17 hours ago

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.