JEE Main 2025: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women Announced

NTA Guidelines For JEE Main 2025 Dress Code The NTA has issued a notice regarding the dress code, stating that candidates’ attire should be simple and comfortable. Avoid clothing that may cause discomfort during the examination. Candidates are advised to avoid wearing metallic objects or jewellery. Clothing should be light and suitable for the weather.

EE Main 2025 Dress Code For Male Candidates – Clothing should not contain any metallic components or buckles. – Candidates should avoid head coverings such as hats and mufflers. – Wear light, breathable clothing suitable for the weather.

– Avoid jewellery such as bangles, rings, etc. – Avoid thick-soled shoes; sandals and slippers are preferred. JEE Main 2025 Dress Code For Female Candidates – Avoid wearing dupattas, scarves, or similar items.