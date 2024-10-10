scriptJMI Admission: Jamia University has started accepting applications for PhD programs, apply this way | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JMI Admission: Jamia University has started accepting applications for PhD programs, apply this way

JMI Admission: Jamia Millia Islamia has started the application process for various PhD programs for the academic session 2024-25 from today.

Oct 10, 2024

Patrika Desk

JMI Admission
Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for various PhD programs. The application process will start from today, i.e., October 10, and the last date to apply is October 30, 2024. Students who want to pursue a PhD from JMI can apply on the official website. The official website is admission.jmi.ac.in

How to Apply? (JMI Admission Process)

  • First, visit the university’s official website admission.jmi.ac.in 
  • If you are a new candidate, click on the registration link on the homepage first
  • Login and fill out the registration form 
  • Upload all required documents 
  • Now pay the application fee and submit the form 
  • Finally, download the confirmation page 

An update on the Entrance Exam will be out soon

Meanwhile, information about the entrance exam (JMI Entrance Exam) will be updated on the official website soon. Candidates can get information about this from the official website. Note that the UGC has decided to award the top 10 PhD theses in the country every year. For this, the ‘PhD Excellence Award’ has been established. These theses will be selected by a two-tier rigorous selection committee.

