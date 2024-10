Batch 2012 IPS Officer Pooja Awana is a 2012 batch IPS officer. In 2011, she cracked the UPSC exam. She didn’t pass the exam on her first attempt. But in her second attempt, she cleared the UPSC CSE with 316th rank.

Phalodi SP After completing her IPS training, Pooja got her first posting in Pushkar, Rajasthan. Recently, she has been appointed as the SP of Phalodi district. Pooja is always in the news for her work. She is known as a dynamic IPS officer. Recently, Pooja Awana suspended the DSP after a youth died in the police station.