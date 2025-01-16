Last Day to Apply for SBI PO Positions Today: 600 Vacancies

SBI Vacancy 2025: Total Number of Positions A total of 600 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 240 positions for the General category, 158 for OBC, and 58 for EWS. Additionally, there are 87 positions for SC and 57 for ST. This comprises 586 regular positions and 14 backlog positions.

SBI Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria To apply for the PO position, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Final-year students are also eligible to apply. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. The age will be calculated as of 1 April 2024. The candidate’s date of birth should not be before 1 April 1994 and after 1 April 2003. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government regulations.

SBI Vacancy: How to Apply To apply, visit the official SBI website. On the homepage, click on the recruitment-related link in the “Career” section. Click on “Click here for New Registration”, fill in the required information, and complete the registration process.

Upload your signature and photograph. Pay the prescribed application fee. After submitting the application form, keep a printout for your records.