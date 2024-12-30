scriptMPESB Recruitment 2024: Group 5 vacancies; 12th pass eligible | Latest News | Patrika News
MPESB Recruitment 2024: Group 5 vacancies; 12th pass eligible

This MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill 1170 positions.

BhopalDec 30, 2024 / 03:31 pm

Patrika Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced numerous vacancies for young individuals, including positions for nursing staff, paramedical staff, radiotherapy technicians, and more. Aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website: esb.mp.gov.in. The application deadline is 13 January 2025, with the application process commencing on 30 December 2024. Further details and the notification can be found on the official website.

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Number of Vacancies

This MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill 1170 positions. A significant number of these are for Laboratory Technicians, Technicians, Technician Assistants, Lab Technicians, Lab Assistants, and Technical Assistants (634 posts). Other vacancies include Nursing Officers, Staff Nurses, and Male Nurses (82 posts); Radiographers, Dark Room Assistants, Radiographer/Radiographic Technicians, and Ultrasound Technicians (127 posts); and Lab Attendants, Dissection Hall Attendants, OPD Attendants, Dressers Grade 2, Dialysis Attendants, OT Attendants, Dark Room Attendants, Lab Assistants, Dark Room Assistants, OT Assistants, Dressers, and Technical Assistants (197 posts). Several other positions are also available.

MPESB Bharti: Exam Date

The examination for this recruitment is scheduled for 15 February 2025. Exam centres will be established across various districts in Madhya Pradesh. Initially, the recruitment was for 881 posts, but this number has been increased to 1170. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.

MPESB Vacancy 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹500. For SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyangjan candidates, the fee is ₹250. For more information, please refer to the notification: MPESB Recruitment 2024

