MPESB Recruitment 2024: Group 5 vacancies; 12th pass eligible

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Number of Vacancies This MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill 1170 positions. A significant number of these are for Laboratory Technicians, Technicians, Technician Assistants, Lab Technicians, Lab Assistants, and Technical Assistants (634 posts). Other vacancies include Nursing Officers, Staff Nurses, and Male Nurses (82 posts); Radiographers, Dark Room Assistants, Radiographer/Radiographic Technicians, and Ultrasound Technicians (127 posts); and Lab Attendants, Dissection Hall Attendants, OPD Attendants, Dressers Grade 2, Dialysis Attendants, OT Attendants, Dark Room Attendants, Lab Assistants, Dark Room Assistants, OT Assistants, Dressers, and Technical Assistants (197 posts). Several other positions are also available.

MPESB Bharti: Exam Date The examination for this recruitment is scheduled for 15 February 2025. Exam centres will be established across various districts in Madhya Pradesh. Initially, the recruitment was for 881 posts, but this number has been increased to 1170. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.