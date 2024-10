Get NCERT books delivered at home, Amazon will make them available

NCERT: Earlier, around 5 crore books were published every year. Now, a decision has been taken to publish three times more books. According to the National Education Policy 2020…

New Delhi•Oct 08, 2024 / 04:55 pm• Patrika Desk

The Ministry of Education has made a big decision for students by making NCERT books available online. Now, NCERT books will be available online across the country through the e-commerce platform Amazon. National Education Policy Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, has announced that NCERT will publish around 15 crore books this year. Earlier, around 5 crore books were published every year. Now, a decision has been taken to publish three times more books. Under the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT is bringing new books to the school curriculum.

NCERT On Amazon Amitabh, the chief business manager of NCERT, said that currently, NCERT books are available online at prices higher than the MRP. A book worth ₹50-60 is available online for ₹200-300. But now, NCERT books will be available on Amazon at the MRP.