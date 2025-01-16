One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

Decision Taken at NCTE Meeting The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recently held a meeting where significant decisions were made regarding several teacher training courses, including the one-year BEd course. Professor Pankaj Arora, Chairman of NCTE, announced the approval of the Governing Body’s new regulations for 2025.

One-Year BEd Course Returns After 10 Years Only candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate course or possess a postgraduate degree will be eligible for the one-year graduate course. The one-year BEd course was discontinued in 2014, with the final batch admitted in 2015. This marks its return after a ten-year absence.

Eligibility for the One-Year BEd Course While the one-year BEd course is being reinstated, specific eligibility criteria must be met. Only candidates with a four-year undergraduate degree or a postgraduate degree are eligible to enrol.