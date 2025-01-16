One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

Decision Taken at NCTE Meeting The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recently held a meeting where significant decisions were made regarding several teacher training courses, including the one-year BEd course. Professor Pankaj Arora, Chairman of NCTE, announced the approval of the Governing Body’s new regulations for 2025.
One-Year BEd Course Returns After 10 Years Only candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate course or possess a postgraduate degree will be eligible for the one-year graduate course. The one-year BEd course was discontinued in 2014, with the final batch admitted in 2015. This marks its return after a ten-year absence.
Eligibility for the One-Year BEd Course While the one-year BEd course is being reinstated, specific eligibility criteria must be met. Only candidates with a four-year undergraduate degree or a postgraduate degree are eligible to enrol.
What is the Four-Year Course? (ITEP Course Details) ITEP stands for Integrated Teacher Education Programme. This is a four-year teacher training course developed by the NCTE under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the NCTE Chairman, this course is currently being offered at 64 locations across the country. It allows students to pursue a BEd in their chosen subject and is a four-year dual-degree graduate-level course.