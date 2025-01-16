scriptOne-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

One-Year B.Ed Course News: The one-year B.Ed course is set to be reinstated. In accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy, it will be reintroduced after a decade-long hiatus.

New DelhiJan 16, 2025 / 02:28 pm

Patrika Desk

One Year BEd Course News
One Year BEd Course News: This news is for those planning to enrol in a BEd course. Aspiring teachers have reason to rejoice! The one-year BEd course is set to return after a decade-long hiatus, in line with the recommendations of the New Education Policy. While its revival is welcome news, certain conditions apply for eligibility. Let’s explore how to enrol and who is eligible for this one-year BEd course.

Decision Taken at NCTE Meeting

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recently held a meeting where significant decisions were made regarding several teacher training courses, including the one-year BEd course. Professor Pankaj Arora, Chairman of NCTE, announced the approval of the Governing Body’s new regulations for 2025.

One-Year BEd Course Returns After 10 Years

Only candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate course or possess a postgraduate degree will be eligible for the one-year graduate course. The one-year BEd course was discontinued in 2014, with the final batch admitted in 2015. This marks its return after a ten-year absence.

Eligibility for the One-Year BEd Course

While the one-year BEd course is being reinstated, specific eligibility criteria must be met. Only candidates with a four-year undergraduate degree or a postgraduate degree are eligible to enrol.

What is the Four-Year Course? (ITEP Course Details)

ITEP stands for Integrated Teacher Education Programme. This is a four-year teacher training course developed by the NCTE under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the NCTE Chairman, this course is currently being offered at 64 locations across the country. It allows students to pursue a BEd in their chosen subject and is a four-year dual-degree graduate-level course.

News / Education News / One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

World

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

in 21 minutes

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

in 2 hours

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

National News

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

49 minutes ago

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

National News

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

38 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

Education News

Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

in 4 hours

One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

Education News

One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

in 4 hours

UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

Education News

UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

18 hours ago

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.