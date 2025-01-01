scriptOver 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates | Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

Railway Jobs: South Central Railway has announced recruitment for 10th pass candidates. Over 4,000 apprentice positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Railway Jobs
Railway Jobs: The new year has brought a wave of new job opportunities. South Central Railway has announced recruitment for 10th pass candidates. This recruitment drive will fill more than 4,000 apprentice positions. Notably, both men and women can apply. Female applicants are exempted from any application fee. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRC SCR: scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for application is 27 January 2025.

Eligibility For Railway Jobs

To apply for this railway recruitment, candidates must have passed their 10th standard examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. A total of 4232 positions will be filled.

Age Limit

Applicants must be a minimum of 15 years old and a maximum of 24 years old. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation. Age will be calculated as of 28 December 2024.

Selection Process for Railway Recruitment

Selection for the apprentice position in South Railway (RRC SCR) will be merit-based. There will be no written examination for this recruitment. However, all candidates must undergo document verification and a medical test. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹7,700-20,200.

Important Documents

  • 10th standard mark sheet
  • Aadhaar card
  • ITI Diploma
  • Passport size photograph

Application Fee

Candidates applying for this railway recruitment must pay an application fee. General/OBC/EWS category candidates must pay ₹100. SC/ST/Women/PWD category candidates are exempted from the application fee.

