Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

Eligibility For Railway Jobs To apply for this railway recruitment, candidates must have passed their 10th standard examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. A total of 4232 positions will be filled.

Age Limit Applicants must be a minimum of 15 years old and a maximum of 24 years old. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation. Age will be calculated as of 28 December 2024.

Selection Process for Railway Recruitment Selection for the apprentice position in South Railway (RRC SCR) will be merit-based. There will be no written examination for this recruitment. However, all candidates must undergo document verification and a medical test. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹7,700-20,200.