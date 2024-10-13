scriptPM Internship Scheme 2024: Know The Application Process And Eligiblity Criteria | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Internship Scheme 2024: Know The Application Process And Eligiblity Criteria

PM Internship Scheme 2024: The process of applying for the PM Internship Scheme has started. Young people who want to apply for the PM Internship Scheme must have a high school, higher secondary school, ITI, polytechnic diploma, and other qualifications.

Oct 13, 2024

PM INTERNSHIP SCHEME 2024
The registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 has started. Millions of young people across the country were waiting for the application process to begin. The application process for the PM Internship Scheme has started from October 12, 2024. To take advantage of this scheme, young people will have to apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in. This scheme will benefit around 1 crore young people across the country.

How to Apply?

To apply, candidates will first need to visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the registration icon on the website.

Fill in all the required information carefully and submit the form.
Download the form after submitting it and keep it.

Eligibility Criteria

The young people applying for the PM Internship Scheme must have a high school, higher secondary school, ITI, polytechnic diploma, or other equivalent degrees. Apart from this, students who have completed BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, or graduation can also take advantage of this scheme. The last date to apply for this scheme is October 25. Apart from this, the age of the applicants should be between 21 to 24 years. Additionally, if any young person is doing a full-time job, they cannot apply for this internship scheme.

