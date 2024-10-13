PM Internship Scheme 2024: Know The Application Process And Eligiblity Criteria

How to Apply? To apply, candidates will first need to visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in. Click on the registration icon on the website. Fill in all the required information carefully and submit the form. To apply, candidates will first need to visit the official website. Click on the registration icon on the website. Fill in all the required information carefully and submit the form.

Download the form after submitting it and keep it. Eligibility Criteria The young people applying for the PM Internship Scheme must have a high school, higher secondary school, ITI, polytechnic diploma, or other equivalent degrees. Apart from this, students who have completed BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, or graduation can also take advantage of this scheme. The last date to apply for this scheme is October 25. Apart from this, the age of the applicants should be between 21 to 24 years. Additionally, if any young person is doing a full-time job, they cannot apply for this internship scheme.