Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Youth will get employment opportunities, last day to apply today

The solution to Post Matric Scholarship and Housing Assistance Payment Problem The SC/ST MP Tass Portal’s PMIS and NIC 2.0 portal module has been facing issues with the payment of post-matric scholarship and housing assistance for the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. Due to this, 100% of applications from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students have not been submitted, leading to complaints in the CM Helpline. To resolve this issue, a meeting was held with the principals/nodal officers of all government colleges and district education officers in the district. The Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, and the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, Bhopal, presided over the meeting to resolve the issue.