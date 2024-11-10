Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Youth will get employment opportunities, last day to apply today

– Educational plan for 10th pass students also

Chhindwara•Nov 10, 2024 / 12:49 pm• Patrika Desk

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme will provide industry-based training to the youth. This will enable them to gain practical experience in top Indian companies. The scheme will provide 12 months of internship to the youth, which will provide them with industry-oriented training and future job opportunities. Applications can be submitted until November 10 to join the scheme.

The objective of this scheme is to provide internship opportunities to the youth in the top 500 Indian companies. During the internship, they will get industry-oriented training, and learn about the latest technology and processes. This scheme will not only make the youth employable but also help them get job opportunities in the future.

Youth between 21 to 24 years of age with educational qualifications of 10th or above are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month during the internship period and a one-time payment of Rs 6,000 after completing the internship. To avail of the benefits of the scheme, youth need to register on the link https://pminternship.mca.gov.in. For more information, youth can contact the toll-free number 1800116090 or contact the nearest government engineering, polytechnic, or ITI for assistance.

The solution to Post Matric Scholarship and Housing Assistance Payment Problem The SC/ST MP Tass Portal’s PMIS and NIC 2.0 portal module has been facing issues with the payment of post-matric scholarship and housing assistance for the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. Due to this, 100% of applications from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students have not been submitted, leading to complaints in the CM Helpline. To resolve this issue, a meeting was held with the principals/nodal officers of all government colleges and district education officers in the district. The Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, and the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, Bhopal, presided over the meeting to resolve the issue.