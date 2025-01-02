Rajasthan: New Year Brings Over 72,000 Government Jobs

scriptRajasthan: New Year Brings Over 72,000 Government Jobs | Latest News | Patrika News
Jhalawar. The year 2025 promises to be significant for unemployed youth in Rajasthan. Aspirants seeking government jobs can look forward to a bumper year of recruitment. The state government has announced a large number of vacancies.
Preparations are underway at the government level, with notifications being released continuously. It is estimated that at least 12 recruitment notifications have been issued for over 72,000 vacancies. The largest recruitment drive is for Class IV employees. Other recruitments include drivers, livestock assistants, jail wardens, operators, and senior teachers. Advertisements have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board.
Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan government has also announced a significant recruitment drive for Senior Teachers (Grade II). The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released a notification for 2129 posts. Online applications commenced on 26 December 2024, with the last date for application set as 21 January 2025.

2756 Vacancies for Vehicle Drivers

Aspiring government vehicle drivers in Rajasthan have a promising new year ahead. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 2756 vacancies for vehicle drivers. Online applications can be submitted from 27 February 2025 to 28 March 2025.

Class IV Employees

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 52,453 vacancies for Class IV employees. This is the board’s largest recruitment drive. Candidates who have completed their 10th standard can apply. Applications will open on 21 March 2025, with the last date for application set as 19 April 2025.

NHM Recruitment

The National Health Mission (NHM) in Rajasthan has also announced a large recruitment drive for 8256 posts. Online applications will open on 18 February 2025, with the last date for application set as 19 March 2025.

Livestock Assistant Recruitment

The state government has announced a recruitment drive for Livestock Assistants in Rajasthan. According to the notification, there are 2041 vacancies. Candidates can apply from 31 January 2025 to 1 March 2025.

Rajasthan Junior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 2600 vacancies for Junior Technical Assistants and Accountant Assistants. The application process will begin on 8 January 2025. The last date to apply for the Junior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024 is 6 February 2025.
The Rajasthan government has announced a large number of vacancies across various posts. Aspirants should focus on the geography, history, and general knowledge of Rajasthan. The reduced number of districts in the state will lead to new types of questions. Preparation should be tailored accordingly. The winter season provides an excellent opportunity for preparation, including online classes.

