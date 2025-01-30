scriptRPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Note This Website and Important Details to Download | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Note This Website and Important Details to Download

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the RAS preliminary examination today.

JaipurJan 30, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the RAS Preliminary Examination today. According to a previously issued notice, the admit cards were scheduled for release on 30 January. Candidates appearing for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website.

How to Find Your Exam City

After the admit cards are released, you can view them on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using your application number and date of birth. Candidates can access information regarding their assigned examination district by logging into the SSO portal from 26 January 2025.

Essential Details for Downloading the Admit Card

All candidates will need essential details to download their admit cards. This includes login credentials, date of birth, etc.

How to Download the Admit Card (RPSC RAS Admit Card How To Download)

First, visit the official website.
Click on the admit card link.

Enter your login information.

The RPSC RAS Prelims 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print it.

Exam Date (RPSC RAS Exam Date)

According to the information received, the RPSC RAS Prelims 2025 will be held on 2 February 2025, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The exam will consist of one objective-type paper, carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

News / Education News / RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Note This Website and Important Details to Download

