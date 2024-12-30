RRB NTPC Admit Card: Where and How to Check, Latest Exam Updates

scriptRRB NTPC Admit Card: Where and How to Check, Latest Exam Updates | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB NTPC Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC examination. Check here for the latest updates on admit cards and exam dates.

RRB NTPC Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC exam. When the board releases the admit cards, they will be available on the official website. The board has also not yet released any updates regarding the exam date and schedule.

Total 11,558 Vacancies (RRB NTPC Job Vacancy)

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 11,558 posts, of which 8,113 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate-level candidates. The selection process is the same for both levels, involving a two-tier Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Computer Based Typing Skill Test (TST).

Application Deadline

The RRB NTPC recruitment process for graduate-level posts commenced on 14 September 2024, with the last date for applications being 13 October. The registration process for undergraduate-level posts began on 21 September 2024 and concluded on 20 October 2024.

Undergraduate Level Post Details (RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level Post Details)

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 2,022 posts
  • Account Clerk cum Typist – 361 posts
  • Junior Clerk cum Typist – 990 posts
  • Train Clerk – 72 posts

Graduate Level Post Details (RRB NTPC Graduate Level Post Details)

  • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 posts
  • Station Master – 994 posts
  • Goods Guard – 3,144 posts
  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 posts
  • Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts

How to Check Admit Card (RRB NTPC Admit Card How To Download)

  • Follow this process to check your admit card once it is released.
  • Visit the official railway website indianrailways.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Enter your credentials, and your admit card will appear on your screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

