RRB NTPC Admit Card: Where and How to Check, Latest Exam Updates

Total 11,558 Vacancies (RRB NTPC Job Vacancy) This recruitment drive will fill a total of 11,558 posts, of which 8,113 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate-level candidates. The selection process is the same for both levels, involving a two-tier Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Computer Based Typing Skill Test (TST).
Application Deadline The RRB NTPC recruitment process for graduate-level posts commenced on 14 September 2024, with the last date for applications being 13 October. The registration process for undergraduate-level posts began on 21 September 2024 and concluded on 20 October 2024.
Undergraduate Level Post Details (RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level Post Details)
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 2,022 posts
- Account Clerk cum Typist – 361 posts
- Junior Clerk cum Typist – 990 posts
- Train Clerk – 72 posts
Graduate Level Post Details (RRB NTPC Graduate Level Post Details)
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 posts
- Station Master – 994 posts
- Goods Guard – 3,144 posts
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 posts
- Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts
How to Check Admit Card (RRB NTPC Admit Card How To Download)
- Follow this process to check your admit card once it is released.
- Visit the official railway website indianrailways.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link.
- Enter your credentials, and your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download it for future reference.