RRB NTPC Admit Card: Where and How to Check, Latest Exam Updates

Total 11,558 Vacancies (RRB NTPC Job Vacancy) This recruitment drive will fill a total of 11,558 posts, of which 8,113 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate-level candidates. The selection process is the same for both levels, involving a two-tier Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Computer Based Typing Skill Test (TST).

Application Deadline The RRB NTPC recruitment process for graduate-level posts commenced on 14 September 2024, with the last date for applications being 13 October. The registration process for undergraduate-level posts began on 21 September 2024 and concluded on 20 October 2024.