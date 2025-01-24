scriptSainik School Class 6 Admission: Eligibility Criteria and Key Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Sainik School Class 6 Admission: Eligibility Criteria and Key Details

Sainik School Admission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently commenced the application process for AISSEE 2025, the entrance examination for admission to Sainik Schools.

New DelhiJan 24, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Sainik School Admission
Sainik School Admission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier started the application process for AISSEE 2025 for admission to Sainik Schools. Today is the last date for submitting the application fee. Students can submit the application fee by 5 PM. A correction window will be opened between 26-28 January to make corrections in the form.

Application Deadline Extended to 23rd

Earlier, the last date for applying was set as 13 January 2025, which has been extended to 23 January. This gave another opportunity to students who had not filled the form earlier.

How to Submit the Application Fee

First, visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the application link on the home page.

Now log in by entering your credentials.

After this, submit the application fee and press the submit button.

Application Fee for Sainik School

Candidates will have to submit an application fee for admission to Sainik School. The application fee is ₹800 for General/OBC (NCL)/Ex-servicemen. For SC and ST, this amount is ₹650.

Age Limit (Sainik School Admission Age Limit)

Students who wish to take admission in Class 6 (Sainik School Class 6 Admission) should be between 10-12 years of age as of 31 March 2025. For admission to Class 9, the age limit for candidates should be between 13 and 15 years. Completing Class 8 from any recognised school is mandatory at the time of admission.

