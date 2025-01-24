Sainik School Class 6 Admission: Eligibility Criteria and Key Details

Application Deadline Extended to 23rd Earlier, the last date for applying was set as 13 January 2025, which has been extended to 23 January. This gave another opportunity to students who had not filled the form earlier.

How to Submit the Application Fee – First, visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in – Click on the application link on the home page. – Now log in by entering your credentials. – After this, submit the application fee and press the submit button.

Application Fee for Sainik School Candidates will have to submit an application fee for admission to Sainik School. The application fee is ₹800 for General/OBC (NCL)/Ex-servicemen. For SC and ST, this amount is ₹650.