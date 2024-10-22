School Closed: Due to Cyclone Dana, Children’s Holiday Declared in this State, Schools will Remain Closed for Two Days

Schools will Remain Closed on this Day Weather experts have issued a red alert for Odisha. According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts on 24 October. IMD has predicted that Cyclone Dana will make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the night of 24 October. Therefore, it is not safe for children to venture out. Hence, the state government has declared a holiday in schools. Due to Cyclone Dana, all schools in Odisha will remain closed on 25 October. Since 26-27 October is a weekend, schools will reopen on 28 October.

These Districts will be Most Affected According to the Meteorological Department, the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Cuttack will be most affected by the cyclone. Schools in these districts will remain closed from 23 to 25 October.