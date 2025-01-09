scriptSSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 Released | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 Released

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will be conducted on 18, 19 and 20 January 2025.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city slip for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2024. Candidates can download it from the commission’s official website, ssc.gov.in. They will need their registration number and date of birth to download the slip. Only candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for this exam.

Downloading the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024

To access the city slip, visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login option on the website’s homepage and log in.

Enter your registration number and other required details.
Your city slip will then be displayed.

Download the city slip using the download option.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Dates

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be held on 18, 19, and 20 January 2025. The exam will consist of two papers. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates. Paper II is only for candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade II in the Office of the Registrar General of India (Ministry of Home Affairs) and were shortlisted for these posts in the Tier 1 exam.

SSC: Admit Card Release Date

The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released approximately four days before the exam date, i.e., on 14 January 2025. Candidates can download them from the official SSC website. Candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall without their admit cards. Approximately 1.65 lakh candidates will be participating in this exam. A total of 18,236 Group B and Group C posts will be filled through this recruitment.

