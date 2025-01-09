SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 Released

Downloading the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 To access the city slip, visit the official website, To access the city slip, visit the official website, ssc.gov.in . Click on the login option on the website’s homepage and log in. Enter your registration number and other required details.

Your city slip will then be displayed. Download the city slip using the download option. SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Dates The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be held on 18, 19, and 20 January 2025. The exam will consist of two papers. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates. Paper II is only for candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade II in the Office of the Registrar General of India (Ministry of Home Affairs) and were shortlisted for these posts in the Tier 1 exam.