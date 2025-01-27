SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

Latest Updates on Admit Card (SSC GD Admit Card) In this regard, the Staff Selection Commission has issued a notice. The notice states, “The city details for the respective examination will be made available 10 days before the commencement of the examination. The admit card will be released 4 days before the examination.”

When will the exam be held? (SSC GD Exam Date) The SSC GD written examination will be conducted on 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25 February. The exam will be based on the CBT mode. This exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages. The paper will contain objective-type questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

How to download the admit card –First, visit the official website crpf.gov.in –Then click on the admit card link –Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password here –As soon as you do this, the admit card will appear on your screen