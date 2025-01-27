scriptSSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

SSC GD Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may soon release the admit cards for the CAPF and Assam Rifles examination.

New DelhiJan 27, 2025 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

SSC GD Admit Card
SSC GD Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may soon release the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 and exam city slip for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Rifleman in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination.

Latest Updates on Admit Card (SSC GD Admit Card)

In this regard, the Staff Selection Commission has issued a notice. The notice states, “The city details for the respective examination will be made available 10 days before the commencement of the examination. The admit card will be released 4 days before the examination.”

When will the exam be held? (SSC GD Exam Date)

The SSC GD written examination will be conducted on 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25 February. The exam will be based on the CBT mode. This exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages. The paper will contain objective-type questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

How to download the admit card

First, visit the official website crpf.gov.in

Then click on the admit card link

Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password here

As soon as you do this, the admit card will appear on your screen
Download it and take a printout

Total 39,481 posts to be filled

For your information, a total of 39,481 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Recruitment will be for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF); Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR); and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

News / Education News / SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

in 3 hours

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

Results

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

in 3 hours

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

Education News

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

2 days ago

CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

Education News

CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

2 days ago

MP Board Exam 2025 Dates Revised; Download Amended Schedule

Education News

MP Board Exam 2025 Dates Revised; Download Amended Schedule

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.