SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

Exam Dates (SSC MTS Exam) The MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted from 30 September 2024 to 14 November 2024 at various examination centres across the country. These examinations were conducted in CBT mode in Hindi, English and 13 regional languages. The SSC MTS computer-based examination consisted of objective-type and multiple-choice questions. The CBT was divided into two compulsory sessions. The second session had negative marking. Candidates are now awaiting the results, which can be viewed on the official website once released.

Selection Process (SSC MTS Selection Process) For selection to the MTS post, candidates must take a Computer Based Examination (CBE). For the Havaldar post, this includes a CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Under the SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive, a total of 9583 posts will be filled. Of these, 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

How to Check the Result? (SSC MTS Result Download) Once the result is released, you can view it through the steps mentioned below: –First, visit the official website. –Click on the SSC MTS Result link on the homepage.

–Now select the MTS and Havaldar Result link. –View the result using your roll number and other credentials.