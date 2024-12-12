Success Story: Visually Impaired Schoolteacher Cracks UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra

Success Achieved on the 5th Attempt Despite being visually impaired, Ayushi dared to dream of clearing the UPSC exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. Ayushi cracked the UPSC CSE 2021 exam in her 5th attempt, securing an AIR rank of 48. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2016.

Graduated from DU’s College In an interview, Ayushi said that she was confident of clearing the exam but didn’t expect to get such a high rank. She was extremely happy to secure a rank below 50. Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Ayushi completed her schooling at Rani Khera. She then moved to Delhi for higher education and graduated from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College. She topped in all three years of her college life. Later, she pursued a postgraduate degree in History from IGNOU and also did a B.Ed from JMI. Before becoming an officer, Ayushi was a teacher.

Credits Her Mother for Success Ayushi’s mother is a homemaker, and her father works in a private company in Punjab. Ayushi credits her mother for her success. Her mother, a senior nursing officer, took voluntary retirement in 2020 and dedicated herself to Ayushi’s studies. Asha Rani encouraged her daughter to work hard and clear the exam.