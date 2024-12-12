scriptSuccess Story: Visually Impaired Schoolteacher Cracks UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra | Success Story: Visually Impaired Schoolteacher Cracks UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Success Story: Visually Impaired Schoolteacher Cracks UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra

Visually Impaired Ayushi Dabas Success Story: 29-year-old Ayushi Dabas overcame her weaknesses and cracked the UPSC exam with hard work.

Dec 12, 2024

Patrika Desk

Visually Impaired Ayushi Dabas Success Story
Visually Impaired Ayushi Dabas Success Story: Out of lakhs of candidates, only a few can crack the UPSC CSE exam. However, every year, many students work hard to clear this tough exam. One such story is of 29-year-old Ayushi Dabas, who achieved success in the UPSC exam despite facing many obstacles.

Success Achieved on the 5th Attempt

Despite being visually impaired, Ayushi dared to dream of clearing the UPSC exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. Ayushi cracked the UPSC CSE 2021 exam in her 5th attempt, securing an AIR rank of 48. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2016.

Graduated from DU’s College

In an interview, Ayushi said that she was confident of clearing the exam but didn’t expect to get such a high rank. She was extremely happy to secure a rank below 50. Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Ayushi completed her schooling at Rani Khera. She then moved to Delhi for higher education and graduated from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College. She topped in all three years of her college life. Later, she pursued a postgraduate degree in History from IGNOU and also did a B.Ed from JMI. Before becoming an officer, Ayushi was a teacher.

Credits Her Mother for Success

Ayushi’s mother is a homemaker, and her father works in a private company in Punjab. Ayushi credits her mother for her success. Her mother, a senior nursing officer, took voluntary retirement in 2020 and dedicated herself to Ayushi’s studies. Asha Rani encouraged her daughter to work hard and clear the exam.

Success Mantra for UPSC Aspirants

In an interview, Ayushi shared, “Until 2016, I didn’t even know how to use a mobile phone. My entire family came together and recorded study materials for me, which I would listen to on replay. Hard work, combined with smart work, played a key role in my journey.” Ayushi’s success mantra is: “I Never Say Never.”

