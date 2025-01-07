scriptUGC Exposes 21 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi and Kolkata Top the List | Latest News | Patrika News
UGC Exposes 21 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi and Kolkata Top the List

Fake University List Released by UGC: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 21 fake universities operating across various states in India.

Jan 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

Fake University List By UGC
Fake University List By UGC: Students should take note of this important announcement. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 21 fake universities operating across various states in India. Along with the list, the UGC has issued a warning to students and their parents.

UGC Notice

The UGC has released a list of fake universities, alerting students. The notice names 21 universities. The UGC advises students and parents to exercise caution when selecting colleges. Students should apply to institutions only after verifying information on the official website. The UGC emphasises that only universities listed under the UGC Act, 1956, are eligible to award degrees in India.
The list includes several institutions claiming to offer degrees but lacking UGC recognition, rendering their qualifications invalid for employment or further education. These institutions lure students with promises of degree completion. This UGC initiative will caution students who have been misled by these fake universities. Students unknowingly spend money on these fraudulent universities and subsequently do not receive degrees.

List of Fake Universities

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Vizag

AIIPHS Government University, Delhi

Commercial University Limited, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, Delhi

IISE, Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Badaganvi Government World Open University, Belgaum

St. John’s University, Kerala

IIUPM, Kozhikode
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Sri Bodhi Higher Education Academy, Puducherry

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Prayag, Allahabad

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose University, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaaya Technical University, Noida
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkatta

What does the University Grants Commission do?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, established in 1956. The UGC oversees and promotes higher education and related institutions. Its functions include promoting various academic policies and allocating funds to institutions.

