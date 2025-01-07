UGC Exposes 21 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi and Kolkata Top the List

UGC Notice The The UGC has released a list of fake universities , alerting students. The notice names 21 universities. The UGC advises students and parents to exercise caution when selecting colleges. Students should apply to institutions only after verifying information on the official website. The UGC emphasises that only universities listed under the UGC Act, 1956, are eligible to award degrees in India.

The list includes several institutions claiming to offer degrees but lacking UGC recognition, rendering their qualifications invalid for employment or further education. These institutions lure students with promises of degree completion. This UGC initiative will caution students who have been misled by these fake universities. Students unknowingly spend money on these fraudulent universities and subsequently do not receive degrees.

List of Fake Universities Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur Bible Open University of India, Vizag AIIPHS Government University, Delhi Commercial University Limited, Delhi United Nations University, Delhi Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, Delhi IISE, Delhi Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Badaganvi Government World Open University, Belgaum St. John’s University, Kerala IIUPM, Kozhikode

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur Sri Bodhi Higher Education Academy, Puducherry Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Prayag, Allahabad Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose University, Aligarh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow Mahamaaya Technical University, Noida