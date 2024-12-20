UGC NET 2024 Schedule Announced

According to the timetable released by the NTA, the UGC NET 2024 exam for the December session will commence on 3 January 2025. UGC NET 2024 Exam Schedule The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held from 3 January 2025 to 16 January 2025. Exams for a total of 85 subjects will be conducted during this period. The exams will be held daily in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The exam will be conducted entirely online.

The UGC conducts this exam twice a year. The NTA (National Testing Agency) conducts the exam. The first exam is usually held in June, and the second in December. For more information about the exam, visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in