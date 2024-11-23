UP Board Exam 2025: Online tests before final exams – details inside

UP Board Exam 2025: Re-examination for weak students After taking the online exam, the report card will also be issued. Along with this, the examination of weak students will be re-conducted. To ensure better results in the final exam, the Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Madhyamik has issued an order in this regard. In classes 9-10, exams will be held in mathematics and science subjects, and classes 11-12, exams will be held in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology subjects.

UP Board Exam: Exam Dates The exam dates are as follows: For classes 9-10, the mathematics exam will be held on December 12, and the science exam will be held on December 13. For classes 11-12, the physics exam will be held on December 13, the chemistry exam will be held on December 14, and the mathematics and biology exams will be held on December 15.