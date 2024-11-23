scriptUP Board Exam 2025: Online tests before final exams – details inside | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board Exam 2025: Online tests before final exams – details inside

UP Board Exam: After taking the online exam, the report card will also be issued. Along with this, the examination of weak students will be re-conducted.

LucknowNov 23, 2024 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Board Exam: An important news has come out from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department. To improve the examination results, the board has taken a significant decision. Now, students from class 9 to 12 will have to take online exams before the UP Board exams. This process has been started to improve the performance of government schools. Students will have to give online exams in Mathematics and Science subjects, with the exam scheduled to begin on December 12.

UP Board Exam 2025: Re-examination for weak students

After taking the online exam, the report card will also be issued. Along with this, the examination of weak students will be re-conducted. To ensure better results in the final exam, the Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Madhyamik has issued an order in this regard. In classes 9-10, exams will be held in mathematics and science subjects, and classes 11-12, exams will be held in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology subjects.

UP Board Exam: Exam Dates

The exam dates are as follows: For classes 9-10, the mathematics exam will be held on December 12, and the science exam will be held on December 13. For classes 11-12, the physics exam will be held on December 13, the chemistry exam will be held on December 14, and the mathematics and biology exams will be held on December 15.

