scriptUP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

UP Board Exam 2025: The UP Board has accelerated preparations for the 2025 high school and intermediate examinations. To prevent cheating, the board has made a significant change in the design of the answer sheets.

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Board Exam 2025
The UP Board has accelerated preparations for the 2025 high school and intermediate examinations. To prevent cheating, the board has made a significant change in the design of the answer sheets. The Education Council claims that this modification will provide convenience to students and help prevent cheating.

Roll Number

On the first page of the answer sheet, there will be boxes for writing the roll number. Students will have to fill in their roll numbers.

9 Points of Information

On the first page, there will be a total of 9 points to fill in. Out of these, 6 points of information will have to be provided by the students, while 3 points will be filled in by the exam invigilators. The option to fill in the exam center’s name will be given to the class invigilator.

Copies’ Color Changed

In 2025, the 10th-grade answer sheet’s A copy will be magenta pink, while the B copy will be dark red. Similarly, the 12th-grade answer sheet’s A copy will be dark brown, and the B copy will be dark violet. It is worth noting that every year, the color of the answer sheets is changed to prevent cheating. This year, the color of the copies has been changed again, and the page number on the copies has been shifted from the top to the bottom.

Writing Name is Wrong

According to the UP Board (UP Board Exam 2025), students should not write their names or roll numbers anywhere on the answer sheet. Despite this, many students write their names, religion, or roll numbers or create special symbols. The board has deemed this practice wrong and has instructed that no symbols should be created on the answer sheet.

Logo Size Reduced

Earlier, the UP Board’s logo was printed in large size on the answer sheets, and students would often leave that page blank or write their answers around it. To avoid this, the board has reduced the size of the logo and placed it above the lines on the page, making it easier for students to write their answers.

Supplement Copy

During the 2025 UP Board exam, students who need a B copy will have to mention it in the A copy as well. This will ensure that the B copy is secured and reduce the chances of it being exchanged. A new column has been added to the B copy where students will fill in their roll number and the serial number of the A copy.

News / Education News / UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 52 minutes

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 2 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 1 hour

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

in 1 hour

Latest Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

in 4 hours

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Exam

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

in 4 hours

Gujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year

Education News

Gujarat: 12th General Stream, 10th-grade students can also take board exams twice a year

in 4 hours

International Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers

Education News

International Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.