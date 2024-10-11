UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

Roll Number On the first page of the answer sheet, there will be boxes for writing the roll number. Students will have to fill in their roll numbers. 9 Points of Information On the first page, there will be a total of 9 points to fill in. Out of these, 6 points of information will have to be provided by the students, while 3 points will be filled in by the exam invigilators. The option to fill in the exam center’s name will be given to the class invigilator.

Copies’ Color Changed In 2025, the 10th-grade answer sheet’s A copy will be magenta pink, while the B copy will be dark red. Similarly, the 12th-grade answer sheet’s A copy will be dark brown, and the B copy will be dark violet. It is worth noting that every year, the color of the answer sheets is changed to prevent cheating. This year, the color of the copies has been changed again, and the page number on the copies has been shifted from the top to the bottom.

Writing Name is Wrong According to the UP Board (UP Board Exam 2025), students should not write their names or roll numbers anywhere on the answer sheet. Despite this, many students write their names, religion, or roll numbers or create special symbols. The board has deemed this practice wrong and has instructed that no symbols should be created on the answer sheet.

Logo Size Reduced Earlier, the UP Board’s logo was printed in large size on the answer sheets, and students would often leave that page blank or write their answers around it. To avoid this, the board has reduced the size of the logo and placed it above the lines on the page, making it easier for students to write their answers.