Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Viral Photo of Actress Enjoying Hot Chocolate One picture shows the actress enjoying a hot chocolate. Another video posted by the actress shows her battling the “cold”, with her hair blowing in the strong wind.

The actress, who delivered stellar performances in 'Bulbul' and 'Kala', rose to fame last year with 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She has since appeared in films like 'Bad News', 'Vicky Vidyā Kā Vō Vālā Vīdīō', and most recently, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', starring Kartik Aaryan.

Tripti shared several pictures of her Christmas celebrations in Bandra, Mumbai. She started with a vibrant boomerang video. Actress Shares Pictures of a Sparkling Christmas Tree She then shared a picture of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, radiating festive cheer. The actress also shared a picture of bustling streets, immersed in the celebratory atmosphere. She also shared a video of herself enjoying the festivities.