Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Tripti Dimri: Recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the ‘Animal’ star Tripti Dimri is currently holidaying in the Cotswolds, south-central England. The actress recently shared pictures of her holiday on her Instagram stories. Although she didn’t post any pictures with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, Sam’s Instagram stories reveal that the couple are together.
Viral Photo of Actress Enjoying Hot Chocolate
One picture shows the actress enjoying a hot chocolate. Another video posted by the actress shows her battling the “cold”, with her hair blowing in the strong wind.
The actress, who delivered stellar performances in ‘Bulbul’ and ‘Kala’, rose to fame last year with ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She has since appeared in films like ‘Bad News’, ‘Vicky Vidyā Kā Vō Vālā Vīdīō’, and most recently, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Kartik Aaryan.
Tripti shared several pictures of her Christmas celebrations in Bandra, Mumbai. She started with a vibrant boomerang video.
Actress Shares Pictures of a Sparkling Christmas Tree
She then shared a picture of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, radiating festive cheer. The actress also shared a picture of bustling streets, immersed in the celebratory atmosphere. She also shared a video of herself enjoying the festivities.
Sam Merchant also shared similar moments on his Instagram stories, clearly indicating they were enjoying their outing together. He posted a picture of beautifully lit streets, followed by a clip of his friends dancing to Christmas tunes.