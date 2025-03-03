Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

During his hosting, he said in Hindi: “Namaste. It’s morning in India, so I hope you are enjoying the 97th Academy Awards while having breakfast.” This is the first time an Oscar host has spoken in Hindi from the stage.

Who is Conan O'Brien? Conan Christopher O'Brien is an American television host, comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He has hosted several late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and "Conan" on TBS. Complete List of Oscar 2025 Winners Zoe Saldana Once again, he impressed the audience with his superb comic timing and hosting skills. Now let's talk about the Oscar 2025 winners. See the complete list here:

Best Action Live Short Film: I Am Not a Robot Best International Feature Film: I Am Still Here Best Cinematography: The Brutalist Original Score: The Brutalist Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Film: Emilia Perez)

Best Original Song: El Mal (Film: Emilia Perez) Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (Film: The Real Pain) Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Animated Feature Film: Flow Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell (Film: Wicket) Film Editing: Anora S. Baker Best Sound: Dune: Part 2

Best VFX: Dune: Part 2 Best Screenplay: Anora S. Baker Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Film: Conclave)