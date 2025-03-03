scriptOscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech | Latest News | Patrika News
Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Makes History with Hindi Welcome Speech

Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) were held in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, an Academy Awards host delivered a welcome speech in Hindi. The video is rapidly going viral.

MumbaiMar 03, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien

Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) were grandly held in Los Angeles, USA. This year, comedian and TV host Conan O’Brien hosted the Oscars for the first time, creating a new milestone.

Welcome Speech in Hindi

Conan O’Brien was aware that the Oscars were being watched globally. Therefore, he welcomed the audience not only in English but also in Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, and other languages. His Hindi speech quickly went viral on social media.
During his hosting, he said in Hindi: “Namaste. It’s morning in India, so I hope you are enjoying the 97th Academy Awards while having breakfast.” This is the first time an Oscar host has spoken in Hindi from the stage.

Who is Conan O’Brien?

Conan Christopher O’Brien is an American television host, comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He has hosted several late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, and “Conan” on TBS.

Complete List of Oscar 2025 Winners

Zoe Saldaña – Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana
Once again, he impressed the audience with his superb comic timing and hosting skills. Now let’s talk about the Oscar 2025 winners. See the complete list here:
Best Action Live Short Film: I Am Not a Robot

Best International Feature Film: I Am Still Here

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Original Score: The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Film: Emilia Perez)
Best Original Song: El Mal (Film: Emilia Perez)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (Film: The Real Pain)

Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land

Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Animated Feature Film: Flow

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell (Film: Wicket)

Film Editing: Anora S. Baker

Best Sound: Dune: Part 2
Best VFX: Dune: Part 2

Best Screenplay: Anora S. Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Film: Conclave)

