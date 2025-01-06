‘Emergency’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Sounds the War Trumpet, But Against Whom?

Instagram embed placeholder. The actual Instagram embed would appear here. New Trailer of Emergency Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency‘s story is based on the year 1975, when the Emergency was imposed in India. In this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking about the movie, Kangana Ranaut said, “This story is not just about a controversial leader; it delves deep into issues that are still relevant today.” In the new trailer, Kangana Ranaut is shown sounding the bugle of war. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency‘s story is based on the year 1975, when the Emergency was imposed in India. In this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking about the movie, Kangana Ranaut said, “This story is not just about a controversial leader; it delves deep into issues that are still relevant today.” In the new trailer, Kangana Ranaut is shown sounding the bugle of war.

Emergency Movie Starcast Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in prominent roles. Kangana has also produced and directed the film in addition to acting in it.