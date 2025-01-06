‘Emergency’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Sounds the War Trumpet, But Against Whom?

A new trailer for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Emergency, has been released. Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer on her Instagram account a short while ago. Along with the trailer, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption: ‘1975, Emergency, a defining chapter in Indian history.’ ‘Indira – India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition changed the nation, but her Emergency plunged it into chaos.’
New Trailer of Emergency
Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency‘s story is based on the year 1975, when the Emergency was imposed in India. In this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking about the movie, Kangana Ranaut said, “This story is not just about a controversial leader; it delves deep into issues that are still relevant today.” In the new trailer, Kangana Ranaut is shown sounding the bugle of war.
Emergency Movie Starcast
Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in prominent roles. Kangana has also produced and directed the film in addition to acting in it.
Emergency Movie Release Date
In Emergency, Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. The film will be released on 17 January.