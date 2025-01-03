Loveyapa Title Track Out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Chemistry Ignites This Love Anthem

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment and directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Loveyapa’ has generated considerable excitement since its announcement. This film marks the theatrical debut of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. This is the first time Junaid will be seen in a romantic comedy. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry of this new pair. Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment and directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Loveyapa’ has generated considerable excitement since its announcement. This film marks the theatrical debut of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. This is the first time Junaid will be seen in a romantic comedy. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry of this new pair.

‘Loveyapa’ promises to offer audiences something new with its light-hearted and fun storyline. The makers have now released the film’s title track, which is poised to become this year’s love anthem. Loveyapa’s first song The title track is full of energy, with upbeat beats and lyrics that will resonate with young people and Gen-Z. The catchy nature of the song hints at the film’s broad appeal. It’s clear that ‘Loveyapa’ will be a hit amongst young audiences, further increasing the excitement surrounding the film’s release.