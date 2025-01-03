scriptLoveyapa Title Track Out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Chemistry Ignites This Love Anthem | Latest News | Patrika News
Loveyapa Title Track Out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Chemistry Ignites This Love Anthem

Loveyapa Ho Gaya Song Released: The title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film ‘Loveyapa’ has been released and is poised to become this year’s love anthem.

MumbaiJan 03, 2025 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Loveyapa Ho Gaya Song: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has been in the news for quite some time now for his upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’. This is his second film after ‘Maharaja’.

In this film, Junaid will be paired with Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor. The first song from the film has been released today.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film

Loveyapa Ho Gaya Song
Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment and directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Loveyapa’ has generated considerable excitement since its announcement. This film marks the theatrical debut of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. This is the first time Junaid will be seen in a romantic comedy. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry of this new pair.
‘Loveyapa’ promises to offer audiences something new with its light-hearted and fun storyline. The makers have now released the film’s title track, which is poised to become this year’s love anthem.

Loveyapa’s first song

The title track is full of energy, with upbeat beats and lyrics that will resonate with young people and Gen-Z. The catchy nature of the song hints at the film’s broad appeal. It’s clear that ‘Loveyapa’ will be a hit amongst young audiences, further increasing the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Loveyapa Release Date

‘Loveyapa’ is a heartwarming story set in the world of modern romance, adorned with stellar performances, energetic music, and beautiful visuals. Celebrating every hue of love, ‘Loveyapa’ promises to connect with audiences of all ages. The film is set to be one of the most exciting cinematic offerings of 2025. The movie will be released on 7 February 2025.
 

