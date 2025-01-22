Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Actors Rajpal Yadav and renowned choreographer Remo D’souza have received threatening emails. The actors reported the threats to the Mumbai Police, who have launched an investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails originated from Pakistan and the sender claims affiliation with the Bishnoi gang.
Content of the Email
The threatening email stated: “We are monitoring your every move. This is a sensitive matter and not a public stunt or an attempt to harass you. We request you to take this message very seriously and maintain confidentiality. Failure to comply will result in dangerous consequences affecting your professional and personal life. We expect an immediate response within the next 8 hours. Failure to respond will be considered a lack of seriousness, and we will take necessary action. Vishnu.”
FIR Filed
The Mumbai Police, taking the matter seriously, have filed an FIR based on the complaints filed by Rajpal Yadav and Remo D’souza. The investigation is underway to determine the sender’s motives and demands.
Reports suggest that TV actress Sugandha Mishra has also received threats from the same sender.