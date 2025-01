VIDEO | Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, police said on Thursday. Visuals from outside Lilavati Hospital, where the actor has been admitted.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025 Doctors say Saif sustained six injuries, two of which are deep. One injury is near his spine. The extent of the damage will only be known after surgery. Meanwhile, a post by Kareena Kapoor is going viral. She posted it on her Instagram eight hours ago.

Kareena Kapoor’s Viral Post She shared a story on Instagram, writing: “Girls’ night.” She tagged her sister Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. People are now speculating whether she was partying at the time of the attack.

However, it is difficult to say definitively whether she was partying or at home at the time of the attack. Kareena has since released a statement appealing for calm, asking fans not to pay attention to rumours and speculation regarding the attack on Saif.

Kareena’s team stated: ‘Saif is undergoing surgery at the hospital. The rest of the family is safe. We request the media and fans to remain patient. The police are investigating the matter. Thank you for your concern.’