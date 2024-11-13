Song Jae Rim death: Famous Korean actor dies at 39, body found in room

Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Death The Seoul Seongdong police station has confirmed that Song Jae Rim’s dead body was found in his home. According to reports, the incident took place last Thursday. A two-page letter was also found in the actor’s room. The cause of his death is still unknown. The police are investigating, and his family and friends are being questioned about the letter. His family believes that something unfortunate must have happened to the actor.

According to media outlet OSEN, Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12. He was 39 years old.

He is best known in his role in "MOON EMBRACING THE SUN", a 2012 drama along with KimSooHyun. pic.twitter.com/PL5zoZabnw — vanessa althea 🍀🐝 (@vanessaalthea26) November 12, 2024 Last rites on 14th November It is reported that Song Jae Rim's funeral will take place on November 14, Thursday. Song Jae Rim was known for his work in Korean drama shows. He debuted in 2009 with the film 'Actresses'. However, he gained recognition after acting in 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' in 2012. According to reports, his family has set up a memorial space at the Yeouido Funeral Hall in Seoul. His younger sister has been made the chief mourner.