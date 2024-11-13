scriptSong Jae Rim death: Famous Korean actor dies at 39, body found in room | Latest News | Patrika News
Song Jae Rim death: Famous Korean actor dies at 39, body found in room

The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

MumbaiNov 13, 2024 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

Korean Actor Song Jae Rim dies

Korean Actor Song Jae Rim dies

Song Jae Rim Death: Korean drama has been trending in India every week. In such a situation, this is bad news for Korean drama fans. A famous Korean actor has passed away. People are shocked to hear the news of their favourite actor’s death. Song Jae Rim has said goodbye to the world at the age of 39. The actor died last week. He was found dead in his home. Even after a week, the actor’s funeral has not taken place.

Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Death

The Seoul Seongdong police station has confirmed that Song Jae Rim’s dead body was found in his home. According to reports, the incident took place last Thursday. A two-page letter was also found in the actor’s room. The cause of his death is still unknown. The police are investigating, and his family and friends are being questioned about the letter. His family believes that something unfortunate must have happened to the actor.

Last rites on 14th November

It is reported that Song Jae Rim’s funeral will take place on November 14, Thursday. Song Jae Rim was known for his work in Korean drama shows. He debuted in 2009 with the film ‘Actresses’. However, he gained recognition after acting in ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ in 2012. According to reports, his family has set up a memorial space at the Yeouido Funeral Hall in Seoul. His younger sister has been made the chief mourner.

