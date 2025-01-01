Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

The new year has begun, and as with every year, this year too will see the release of many exciting films. Several spectacular and highly anticipated movies will be released in the first month of the year itself.
1. Game Changer
The upcoming film ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is arriving in theatres in the new year. This political drama will be released on 10 January 2025.
2. Fateh
Bollywood star Sonu Sood’s film will be released in January. The film, titled ‘Fateh’, is set for release on 10 January 2025. Jacqueline Fernandez will appear alongside Sonu Sood.
3. Emergency
Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut’s most awaited film, ‘Emergency’, will also be released in January. This film, depicting the period of the 1975 Emergency in India, will be released on 17 January 2025.
4. Azaad
Ajay Devgn’s film will also be released in the first month of 2025. This film marks the debut of his nephew, Aman Devgan. The film, titled ‘Azaad’, will be released on 17 January 2025. Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, will also be making her Bollywood debut with this film. Diana Penty will also be seen in the film.
5. Sky Force
Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar Akshay’s ‘Sky Force’ will also be released this year. According to media reports, the film will hit theatres on 24 January 2025. However, there has been no official announcement yet.
6. Deva
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s film ‘Deva’ will also be released in cinemas in January 2025. This film will be released on 31 January. Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role of a police officer in the film.
