Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

1. Game Changer The upcoming film 'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is arriving in theatres in the new year. This political drama will be released on 10 January 2025. 2. Fateh Bollywood star Sonu Sood's film will be released in January. The film, titled 'Fateh', is set for release on 10 January 2025. Jacqueline Fernandez will appear alongside Sonu Sood.

3. Emergency Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film, 'Emergency', will also be released in January. This film, depicting the period of the 1975 Emergency in India, will be released on 17 January 2025.

4. Azaad Ajay Devgn's film will also be released in the first month of 2025. This film marks the debut of his nephew, Aman Devgan. The film, titled 'Azaad', will be released on 17 January 2025. Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, will also be making her Bollywood debut with this film. Diana Penty will also be seen in the film.

5. Sky Force Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar Akshay's 'Sky Force' will also be released this year. According to media reports, the film will hit theatres on 24 January 2025. However, there has been no official announcement yet.