Who is Jammu’s Shefali Jamwal who won the ‘Mrs. Universe America’ title

Shefali-Jamwal-Mrs.-Universe-America-2024 How She Achieved This Great Achievement Jammu's resident Shefali Jamwal has been awarded the title of Mrs. Universe America 2024 in a beauty pageant. She impressed the judges and audience with her commitment to environmental protection and community development, and her excellent answers won her the title.

Shefali Calls Herself ‘Daughter of the Earth’ In the program held in Renton, Washington, her awareness about environmental protection and social upliftment made a significant impact, which helped her win the title. She shared her thoughts on environmental protection and social development. Shefali called herself ‘Daughter of the Earth’ and said that her desire is to create a future where humanity coexists with nature in harmony. She said, “My dream is to leave a lasting impact, so that future generations can live amidst greenery on earth, breathe clean air, and drink pure water.”