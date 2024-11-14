Who is Jammu’s Shefali Jamwal who won the ‘Mrs. Universe America’ title

Mrs. Universe America 2024: Shefali Jamwal, a resident of Jammu, has set a new record on the global stage. She has won the ‘Mrs. Universe America’ title. The crown of Mrs. Universe America 2024 has been placed on her head. Shefali is the daughter of a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army.
How She Achieved This Great Achievement
Jammu’s resident Shefali Jamwal has been awarded the title of Mrs. Universe America 2024 in a beauty pageant. She impressed the judges and audience with her commitment to environmental protection and community development, and her excellent answers won her the title.
Shefali Calls Herself ‘Daughter of the Earth’
In the program held in Renton, Washington, her awareness about environmental protection and social upliftment made a significant impact, which helped her win the title. She shared her thoughts on environmental protection and social development. Shefali called herself ‘Daughter of the Earth’ and said that her desire is to create a future where humanity coexists with nature in harmony. She said, “My dream is to leave a lasting impact, so that future generations can live amidst greenery on earth, breathe clean air, and drink pure water.”
Preparing for the Next Mission as ‘Mrs. Universe America’
Shefali has co-founded a non-profit organization called LiveToSurve, which promotes environmental awareness. This organization also works for the welfare of children and animals. Born into a military family, Shefali considers her parents her strength and believes she has learned a lot from them. After winning the title of Mrs. Universe America, Shefali will represent the United States in the World Mrs. Universe pageant to be held in the Philippines next year.