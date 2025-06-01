AI Doctors: Patients Seeking Diagnoses via Photo Upload

AI Medical Diagnosis: Dos and Don’ts – Use AI for information; consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment. – Do not take any medication suggested by AI without medical advice. – Contact a doctor immediately if symptoms worsen.

– Do not rely solely on images for advice in cases of skin or serious illnesses. The Mistake of Considering AI a ‘Doctor’: Why is it Dangerous? Doctors are expressing serious concerns about this growing dependence. They believe that AI and information available on the internet are merely sources of information, not tools for diagnosing illnesses.

AI In Health Care: A New Revolution in Medical Diagnosis with AI Risk of Misdiagnosis: AI cannot accurately diagnose based solely on symptoms or images without a person’s complete medical history, physical examination, or other necessary tests. For example, a common skin rash could be a symptom of a serious illness, which only a specialist can confirm. An incorrect diagnosis by AI can not only cause unnecessary anxiety for the patient but also deprive them of proper treatment, potentially worsening the condition.

Unnecessary Anxiety or Negligence: Sometimes, AI links common symptoms to serious illnesses, causing unnecessary anxiety in patients. Conversely, it can sometimes downplay symptoms of serious illnesses, leading to negligence. In such cases, the patient may not reach a doctor in time, causing significant harm to their health.

Privacy of Personal Information: Sharing health-related images and information on AI platforms can be risky in terms of privacy. There is not always clarity on how this information will be used and who will have access to it.

Lack of Human Touch: Healthcare is not limited to diagnosis alone. It includes the relationship between doctor and patient, the doctor’s explanation to the patient, emotional support, and personal care. AI can never provide this human touch and empathy, which is crucial for a patient’s treatment and mental health.

According to experts, AI matches symptoms, photos, or descriptions with data available on the internet. However, it does not know the individual’s physical condition, pre-existing illnesses, allergies, or medication sensitivities; therefore, its response is only an estimate, not a definitive diagnosis. Advice from AI and the internet may sometimes be correct, but it is not a substitute for treatment. Self-treating often proves harmful.

Doctors say that every disease has its own complexity, which cannot be identified solely from symptoms or a picture. Medical tests and consultation with a specialist are necessary.