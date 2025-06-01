scriptAI Doctors: Patients Seeking Diagnoses via Photo Upload | Latest News | Patrika News
AI Doctors: Patients Seeking Diagnoses via Photo Upload

People are increasingly turning to the internet and artificial intelligence (AI) for solutions to their health problems. Someone with a fever might input their symptoms to find out if it’s viral, while another might send a photo of a skin rash or pimple to an AI to determine if it could be cancerous.

Jun 01, 2025 / 04:49 pm

Patrika Desk

AI Medical Diagnosis: Nowadays, people are seeking solutions to every health problem, big or small, on the internet and through Artificial Intelligence (AI). Whether it’s fever symptoms or a skin rash, instead of promptly consulting a doctor, people are asking AI if it could be cancer or just a viral infection. Many consider this new ‘smart’ approach convenient, but doctors have a completely different opinion. They describe it as a confusing and dangerous trend that can mislead patients.

AI Medical Diagnosis: Dos and Don’ts

Use AI for information; consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

Do not take any medication suggested by AI without medical advice.

Contact a doctor immediately if symptoms worsen.
Do not rely solely on images for advice in cases of skin or serious illnesses.

The Mistake of Considering AI a ‘Doctor’: Why is it Dangerous?

Doctors are expressing serious concerns about this growing dependence. They believe that AI and information available on the internet are merely sources of information, not tools for diagnosing illnesses.
Risk of Misdiagnosis:

AI cannot accurately diagnose based solely on symptoms or images without a person’s complete medical history, physical examination, or other necessary tests. For example, a common skin rash could be a symptom of a serious illness, which only a specialist can confirm. An incorrect diagnosis by AI can not only cause unnecessary anxiety for the patient but also deprive them of proper treatment, potentially worsening the condition.

Unnecessary Anxiety or Negligence:

Sometimes, AI links common symptoms to serious illnesses, causing unnecessary anxiety in patients. Conversely, it can sometimes downplay symptoms of serious illnesses, leading to negligence. In such cases, the patient may not reach a doctor in time, causing significant harm to their health.

Privacy of Personal Information:

Sharing health-related images and information on AI platforms can be risky in terms of privacy. There is not always clarity on how this information will be used and who will have access to it.

Lack of Human Touch:

Healthcare is not limited to diagnosis alone. It includes the relationship between doctor and patient, the doctor’s explanation to the patient, emotional support, and personal care. AI can never provide this human touch and empathy, which is crucial for a patient’s treatment and mental health.
According to experts, AI matches symptoms, photos, or descriptions with data available on the internet. However, it does not know the individual’s physical condition, pre-existing illnesses, allergies, or medication sensitivities; therefore, its response is only an estimate, not a definitive diagnosis. Advice from AI and the internet may sometimes be correct, but it is not a substitute for treatment. Self-treating often proves harmful.
Doctors say that every disease has its own complexity, which cannot be identified solely from symptoms or a picture. Medical tests and consultation with a specialist are necessary.

