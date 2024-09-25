scriptHeart Failure Treatment: Digital Technology Improves Care for Heart Patients, Study Reveals | Latest News | Patrika News
Heart Failure Treatment: Digital Technology Improves Care for Heart Patients, Study Reveals

Heart Failure Treatment: Digitalization can improve treatment outcomes for heart failure patients. This condition affects over 60 million people worldwide.

Jaipur Sep 25, 2024

Patrika Desk

Digitalization can improve treatment outcomes for heart failure patients. This condition affects over 60 million people worldwide. A new study has found that digital consultations can improve care while maintaining patient satisfaction.

Effectiveness of Digital Consultations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, almost all patients turned to digital consultations, which proved to be effective. However, some challenges arose. Researchers from five Dutch hospitals divided 150 patients into two groups: one used digital consultations, while the other followed traditional care methods.

Significant Difference in Treatment Outcomes

The researchers evaluated the number of patients who achieved ideal medication combinations after 12 weeks. The results showed that only 7% of patients in the traditional care group achieved ideal medication combinations, while 28% of patients who used digital consultations achieved this.

Exchange of Digital Data

According to Mark Schuring, a cardiologist at Medical Spectrum Twente, Netherlands, the study compared the doctor’s approach during online consultations with the latest recommendations. He observed how digital data exchange took place between patients and doctors, providing both with more information.

Use of Digital Technology in Healthcare

Schuring stated that such programs, which encourage medical professionals to treat patients according to the latest global standards, are widely used in the corporate sector but not yet common in healthcare.

No Negative Impact on Patient Quality

Furthermore, the researchers investigated some common concerns associated with digital consultations and found that there was no difference in time, satisfaction levels, and most importantly, patient quality of life.

Future Possibilities

This study proves that digital consultations are beneficial for both parties. Patient care improved, and there was no negative impact on their experience. The applications of this study can go beyond heart failure treatment.
The study’s findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual conference and published in Nature Medicine.

