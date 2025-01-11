scriptEase Winter Joint Pain with These Prevention Tips | Ease Winter Joint Pain with These Prevention Tips | Latest News | Patrika News
Ease Winter Joint Pain with These Prevention Tips

Jan 11, 2025

Patrika Desk

Knee and joint pain in winter: Winter is a comforting season for many, but it brings challenges for those suffering from knee and joint pain. The cold increases muscle and joint stiffness, inflammation, and pain. Senior Medical Officer Dr. Mira Pathak has suggested effective remedies to avoid this problem.

Knee and joint pain in winter: Reasons for Increased Joint Pain in Winter

The drop in temperature during winter causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood flow and oxygen supply. This is a major reason for increased joint inflammation and pain. Additionally, changes in atmospheric pressure put stress on joints and ligaments, leading to stiffness.
Dr. Mira Pathak explained that reduced physical activity and Vitamin D deficiency during the cold months can also worsen muscle stiffness and pain.

Knee and joint pain in winter: Keeping the Body Warm is Essential

Keeping the body warm is crucial to avoid joint pain.
  • Wear warm clothes.
  • Wear kneecaps and leg warmers.
  • Use heating pads or warm water compresses.
Maintaining warmth reduces joint pain and inflammation.

Regular Exercise and Stretching

Dr. Pathak stated that light yoga, stretching, and walking are extremely beneficial in winter. These not only keep the muscles active but also maintain flexibility in the joints.

Dietary Changes

Special attention should be paid to diet in winter.

  • Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish and walnuts.
  • Include turmeric, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek in your diet.
  • Take supplements like Vitamin D and glucosamine as advised by your doctor.

Massage Provides Relief

A warm oil massage is also beneficial. This reduces muscle stiffness and improves blood circulation.

Don’t Forget to Stay Hydrated

The habit of drinking less water in winter can make muscles stiffer. Therefore, drink plenty of water and keep your body hydrated.

Weight Management and Doctor’s Advice

Maintaining a balanced weight is essential to reduce pressure on the joints. If the pain is severe, do not take painkillers without consulting a doctor.
Taking care of your body and adopting a proper lifestyle is essential to avoid knee and joint pain in winter. By wearing warm clothes, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy diet, you can enjoy this cold season without any discomfort.

