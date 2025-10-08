Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Immunity Booster Tips: Know How to Keep Your Immunity 'Supercharged'

How to Boost Immunity Naturally: Learn how to keep your immunity supercharged. Increase disease resistance with a healthy diet, yoga, sleep, vitamins, and Ayurvedic remedies.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

How to increase immunity naturally

How to Boost Immunity Naturally (Photo Source: AI Image @ Gemini)

How to Boost Immunity Naturally: Today's fast-paced lifestyle, pollution, bad eating habits, lack of sleep, and mental stress have collectively weakened our immune system. This is a warning sign for our health. But don't worry, your body is a strong fortress that no disease can penetrate with proper care.

Immunity is the natural armour of our body that protects us from viruses, bacteria, and dangerous pathogens. When this armour weakens, the risk of everything from colds, fever, and allergies to serious illnesses can increase. The good news is that without medicines, we can multiply our strength by making small changes to our lifestyle and diet.

The Foundation of Immunity – Sleep and Peace

Did you know that good sleep is a life-saver for your immune system? Getting 7 to 8 hours of deep sleep daily keeps the body's T-cells (which fight infection) active.

Additionally, incorporate yoga and pranayama into your lifestyle. These strengthen the lungs and reduce stress, which is immunity's biggest enemy. Research suggests that constant stress increases the 'cortisol' hormone, which suppresses our immune system. Therefore, make meditation an essential part of your life.

What to Eat for Superpowers?

Our diet is our true strength. By including these items in your diet, you can make your immunity impenetrable:

Vitamin C: Lemon, orange, guava, and especially Amla! These activate white blood cells. Experts consider it a natural anti-viral.

Befriend the Sun: Vitamin D: Get 15-20 minutes of sun exposure daily. It is essential not only for bones but also for regulating immunity. Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of infection.

Zinc: Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and peanuts are excellent sources of zinc. This mineral protects the body from infection and helps wounds heal faster.

Kitchen Superheroes – Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic:

Turmeric: The curcumin present in it is a powerful antioxidant that activates immune cells. Drinking turmeric in warm milk is an age-old remedy.

Garlic: It contains a compound called 'allicin' which provides protection against bacteria and viruses.

Ginger: It reduces inflammation in the body and protects against infection.

Stomach Doctor – Probiotics: Curd and fermented foods like idli or dhokla are important for our gut health. A healthy gut is considered the first line of defence for immunity.

The Magic of Green Tea: The catechins found in it help in inactivating viruses.

Ayurveda's Support and Lifestyle Mantras

Ayurveda also offers many powerful remedies for boosting immunity. Giloy is considered nectar, helping to fight fever and infection, while Ashwagandha strengthens the immune system by reducing stress.

Last but Most Important:

Drink Plenty of Water: Keeping the body hydrated is crucial for flushing out toxins.

Regular Exercise: Even light exercise improves blood circulation.

Quit Bad Habits: Smoking and alcohol consumption slow down your immune system.

Remember, immunity is not built in a day. It is a continuous effort. Start making small changes today and take the 'master key' to your health into your own hands.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 01:05 pm

English News / Health / Immunity Booster Tips: Know How to Keep Your Immunity 'Supercharged'

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Nighttime Symptom: Could it be Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin-B12 Deficiency Sign,विटामिन B12 की कमी के छुपे लक्षण, health news,
Health

Heart Attacks Rising: Young Indians Increasingly Affected, 60% Cannot Afford Treatment, Reveals Tata AIG Survey

Health

Junk Food Can Turn Your Brain Into Trash in 4 Days, Study Reveals

Junk food effects on brain, Junk food and memory loss, Impact of junk food on brain function, Junk food harms brain health, Brain damage from junk food, Brain fog due to junk food,
Health

Cancer Symptoms After Menopause: Common signs of cancer can appear in women after menopause and should not be ignored.

Cancer symptoms after menopause, Cancer in postmenopausal women, Early signs of cancer in women, Menopause and cancer risk,
Health

Bottled Water Side Effects: Why Bottled Water Can Be Dangerous for Your Health

Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.