India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Bengaluru Reports India’s First HMPV Case: Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru has reported India’s first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). While the state health department has confirmed the case, they clarified that the testing was not conducted in their laboratories. However, they stated there is no reason to doubt the private hospital’s report.

BangaloreJan 06, 2025 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

India Reports First HMPV Case: The first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India has been reported in an 8-month-old infant at Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru. The state health department stated that this report originated from a private hospital and its accuracy is not being questioned.

India Reports First HMPV Case: Karnataka Government Issues Advisory

Considering the potential threat of HMPV infection, the Karnataka government has already issued an advisory. The health department reported that in December 2024, there has been no increase in cases of common cold, flu-like illnesses (ILI), and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) compared to the previous year.

Dos and Don’ts for HMPV Prevention

Dos:

  • Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing and sneezing.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.
  • Avoid crowded places.
  • Do not go to public places if you have a fever, cough, or sneeze.
  • Maintain proper ventilation at home.
  • Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

Don’ts:

  • Do not reuse the same tissue or handkerchief.
  • Avoid close contact with sick individuals, sharing towels or linen.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.
  • Avoid spitting in public places.
  • Do not self-medicate without consulting a doctor.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory system. It was first discovered in 2001. It can be more dangerous for young children and the elderly.

Symptoms:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Nasal congestion
  • Difficulty breathing
    In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.
 

Global Impact and China’s Response

Cases of HMPV have been reported in the US, Canada, and various European countries. In 2023, there was an 11% increase in HMPV cases in the US. China has issued its first response regarding HMPV. Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated, “Respiratory infections increase in winter, but HMPV is not serious. China is safe for travel.”

Time for Vigilance in India

The health department and the government have appealed to the public to take precautions and immediately contact a doctor if any symptoms appear.

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

