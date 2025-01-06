India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

India Reports First HMPV Case: Karnataka Government Issues Advisory Considering the potential threat of HMPV infection, the Karnataka government has already issued an advisory. The health department reported that in December 2024, there has been no increase in cases of common cold, flu-like illnesses (ILI), and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) compared to the previous year.

Dos and Don’ts for HMPV Prevention Dos: Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing and sneezing.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Avoid crowded places.

Do not go to public places if you have a fever, cough, or sneeze.

Maintain proper ventilation at home.

Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Don’ts: Do not reuse the same tissue or handkerchief.

Avoid close contact with sick individuals, sharing towels or linen.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.

Avoid spitting in public places.

Do not self-medicate without consulting a doctor. What is HMPV? HMPV is a virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory system. It was first discovered in 2001. It can be more dangerous for young children and the elderly. HMPV is a virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory system. It was first discovered in 2001. It can be more dangerous for young children and the elderly.

Symptoms: Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Difficulty breathing

In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia. Global Impact and China’s Response Cases of HMPV have been reported in the US, Canada, and various European countries. In 2023, there was an 11% increase in HMPV cases in the US. China has issued its first response regarding HMPV. Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated, “Respiratory infections increase in winter, but HMPV is not serious. China is safe for travel.” Cases of HMPV have been reported in the US, Canada, and various European countries. In 2023, there was an 11% increase in HMPV cases in the US. China has issued its first response regarding HMPV. Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated, “Respiratory infections increase in winter, but HMPV is not serious. China is safe for travel.”