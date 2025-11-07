Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

No Double Toll for Vehicles Without Fastag: New Facility to Launch Nationwide from November 15

Fastag New Rules: The NHAI has provided significant relief to travellers at toll plazas across the country. Vehicles without a functional Fastag will now be able to pay toll charges via UPI.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

tol tax jaipur delhi road

File Photo: Patrika

Fastag New Rules: Kotputli. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided significant relief to travellers at toll plazas across the country, including the Jaipur-Delhi highway. Vehicle owners will no longer have to pay double the toll fee if their Fastag is blocked, malfunctioning, or has insufficient balance. As per a new notification from NHAI, in such situations, only a 25 per cent additional charge will be levied, provided the payment is made through UPI (digital medium).

Previously, vehicle owners were charged double the toll if they did not have a Fastag or if their Fastag balance was depleted. For instance, if the toll for a car at a plaza was fixed at ₹100, now only ₹125 will have to be paid. This payment must be made online (via UPI) and not in cash. This new system will alleviate the long queues at toll plazas.

Relief for Vehicle Owners

Digital payments will expedite the toll process, ensuring smoother and more transparent vehicle movement. This decision by NHAI will not only provide relief to vehicle owners but also promote the digital payment system. This initiative can prove effective in streamlining traffic flow on busy routes like Jaipur-Delhi.

New Payment System to be Implemented from November 15

NHAI is set to launch the digital payment system at toll plazas nationwide from November 15. Under this system, vehicles without a Fastag or with a deactivated Fastag will also be able to pay toll charges via UPI. Upon successful payment, the toll barrier will automatically open, and a digital receipt will be issued, including the 25 percent additional charge. To ensure the smooth implementation of the new system, NHAI has commenced the process of installing scanners and UPI payment systems at the Daulatpura, Manoharpur, Shahjahanpur, and Manesar toll plazas on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Fact File...

  • Date of implementation of the new system: November 15, 2025
  • Old system: Double toll for non-Fastag users
  • New system: 25 per cent additional toll for non-Fastag users
  • Fastag usage rate: Approximately 96 per cent of vehicles are paying tolls via Fastag

What they say...

The facility for online payment is being introduced for vehicles without a Fastag or with an expired Fastag. Now, instead of double the amount, only 25 per cent extra toll will be charged. This system will be effective from November 15.

  • Mahendra Chawla, Manager, NHAI Kotputli-Behror

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 02:53 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / No Double Toll for Vehicles Without Fastag: New Facility to Launch Nationwide from November 15

