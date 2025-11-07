No Double Toll for Vehicles Without Fastag: New Facility to Launch Nationwide from November 15

NHAI is set to launch the digital payment system at toll plazas nationwide from November 15. Under this system, vehicles without a Fastag or with a deactivated Fastag will also be able to pay toll charges via UPI. Upon successful payment, the toll barrier will automatically open, and a digital receipt will be issued, including the 25 percent additional charge. To ensure the smooth implementation of the new system, NHAI has commenced the process of installing scanners and UPI payment systems at the Daulatpura, Manoharpur, Shahjahanpur, and Manesar toll plazas on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.