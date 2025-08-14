Independence Day 2025: Drone Show Brings ‘Operation Sindoor’ to Life in Jodhpur Sky, See All Photos Here

A rehearsal for a drone show, part of the "At Home" programme on the eve of the state-level Independence Day celebrations, was conducted late Wednesday night at the foothills of Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The event recreated the saga of "Operation Sindoor" in the sky. JDA Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Siddharth Palanichami, District Council CEO Ashish Mishra, JDA Deputy Commissioner Aditi Purohit, and several other officials were present during the drone show rehearsal.